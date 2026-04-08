INSIGHT by Frida Ghitis

INSIGHT by Frida Ghitis

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March 2026

Whiplash on Iran: What's Really Behind the Claims and Counterclaims
Iran is holding the world's economy hostage -- does Trump have a plan?
  Frida Ghitis
Iran's Links with Latin America Have Evaporated
Decades of cultivating political ties have turned to dust.
  Frida Ghitis
How the Iran War is Giving Zelenskyy Cards
A recording from Frida Ghitis and Luke Johnson's live video
  Frida Ghitis and Luke Johnson
30:04
What Everyone Gets Wrong About Iran
Don't believe the confident predictions
  Frida Ghitis
Iran War Gives Zelenskyy Cards
One year after Trump told the Ukraine president he has no cards, everyone is clamoring for Ukrainian anti-drone expertise
  Frida Ghitis
Why Americans and Israelis See the Iran War Differently
In the U.S. Trump critics oppose the war. In Israel, even Netanyahu's foes support it.
  Frida Ghitis
La verdadera razón por la que Trump lanzo la guerra contra Irán ahora
Liberar al pueblo, como objetivo, no duro 48 horas
  Frida Ghitis
The Real Reasons Trump Went to War with Iran
Freedom for Iranians was the opening message. It didn't last 48 hours.
  Frida Ghitis

February 2026

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