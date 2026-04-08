INSIGHT by Frida Ghitis
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Trump Declared Victory in Iran. Don't Believe it.
After doomsday threats, Trump agrees to talks on a dangerous Iranian 10-point plan
Apr 8
•
Frida Ghitis
29
2
14
What Trump Left Out of His Speech
A ploy to deceive Iran?
Apr 2
•
Frida Ghitis
17
3
7
March 2026
Whiplash on Iran: What's Really Behind the Claims and Counterclaims
Iran is holding the world's economy hostage -- does Trump have a plan?
Mar 25
•
Frida Ghitis
19
4
16
Iran's Links with Latin America Have Evaporated
Decades of cultivating political ties have turned to dust.
Mar 23
•
Frida Ghitis
4
3
How the Iran War is Giving Zelenskyy Cards
A recording from Frida Ghitis and Luke Johnson's live video
Mar 18
•
Frida Ghitis
and
Luke Johnson
5
2
1
30:04
What Everyone Gets Wrong About Iran
Don't believe the confident predictions
Mar 18
•
Frida Ghitis
72
2
21
Iran War Gives Zelenskyy Cards
One year after Trump told the Ukraine president he has no cards, everyone is clamoring for Ukrainian anti-drone expertise
Mar 14
•
Frida Ghitis
8
1
5
Why Americans and Israelis See the Iran War Differently
In the U.S. Trump critics oppose the war. In Israel, even Netanyahu's foes support it.
Mar 11
•
Frida Ghitis
28
1
12
La verdadera razón por la que Trump lanzo la guerra contra Irán ahora
Liberar al pueblo, como objetivo, no duro 48 horas
Mar 6
•
Frida Ghitis
1
2
The Real Reasons Trump Went to War with Iran
Freedom for Iranians was the opening message. It didn't last 48 hours.
Mar 4
•
Frida Ghitis
15
6
12
February 2026
The War to Topple the Iranian Regime
Early Thoughts on Trump's War for Regime Change. What Now, What Next
Feb 28
•
Frida Ghitis
16
9
The Longest Show on Earth
In a record-breaking State of the Union, Donald Trump chose division over unity, spectacle over substance — and grievance over governance.
Feb 25
•
Frida Ghitis
12
4
8
© 2026 Frida Ghitis
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