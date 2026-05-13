INSIGHT by Frida Ghitis

INSIGHT by Frida Ghitis

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Victor Ratner's avatar
Victor Ratner
1d

That’s what happens to autocrats when the sh… hits the fan. But daring to, actually, kill him may rekindle the story of Hitler’s many assassination attempts. But, you never know

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Jeanney Kutner's avatar
Jeanney Kutner
1d

We can only hope!

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