Left: Zelenskyy in his office. Right: Putin at a meeting with Russian businessmen. (Photos: L—Ukrainian President’s Office. R — Getty Images)

When the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran in late February, it looked as though one of that war’s biggest beneficiaries would be Russia and that, consequently, one of its biggest victims would be Ukraine. Surprisingly, however, the reality on the ground two months later shows something starkly different: Ukraine is doing better now than at almost any time since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022.

The reasons to believe Russia would emerge stronger from a war in the Middle East were easy to see. The price of oil nearly doubled, delivering a windfall to Moscow at a moment when its economy had been on the verge of a recession. And in an effort to ease the global supply crunch, U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration temporarily suspended sanctions on Russian oil exports. The war also diverted Western ammunition supplies, particularly missile interceptors, toward the Middle East, leaving fewer available for supplying Ukraine.

That might seem like the perfect scenario for a renewed Russian offensive. But despite Moscow’s best efforts, its campaign against Ukraine has stalled, and not just slightly. As Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha recently put it, “We are holding the line. Indeed, the battlefield position is the strongest, or most solid it has been in the past year.”

If that sounds like empty bluster aimed at cheering a country that continues to endure painful, deadly Russian attacks against civilian targets, it isn’t. Independent observers confirm that Ukraine has essentially disabled one of Russia’s biggest advantages, its manpower superiority, by its ingenious use of advanced technology. As a result, Russia’s war machine is at a standstill.

According to the Institute for the Study of War, Russia notched no territorial gains inside Ukraine in March, the first time that occurred in two and a half years. In fact, Ukraine recaptured small tracts of land that it had previously lost.

Russia still holds 19 percent of Ukraine’s territory, but most of that was captured in the first weeks of the conflict. In fact, about one-third of it was territory that Russia and its proxies had seized in earlier operations in Crimea and the eastern Donbas region.

It is Ukraine’s well-known drone technology and increasingly its unmanned ground vehicles, or UGVs, that have transformed the conflict. Thanks to the former, the Ukrainian armed forces are now able to shoot down some 90 percent of aerial targets, according to Sybiha, who spoke about the growing asymmetry in drone tactics and technology between the two sides.

Even as it has strengthened its military position in recent weeks, Ukraine has also enjoyed a major boost to its financial position.

The UGVs, of which Ukraine has developed and deployed a massive stock, are a more recent phenomenon. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that in the past three months alone, the Ukrainian military has conducted more than 22,000 unmanned missions. These include dramatic examples, like Ukrainian UGVs controlled by operators far from the front line accepting the surrender of Russian forces, as well as other missions that previously would have endangered the lives of Ukrainian soldiers.

Even as it has strengthened its military position in recent weeks, Ukraine has also enjoyed a major boost to its financial position.

First, as I noted in a recent column, Iran’s attacks against its Gulf neighbors highlighted their need for drone interceptors, a technology that Ukraine has been perfecting for the past four years. Now, Zelenskyy reported, Kyiv has signed 10-year defense agreements with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar. Those deals are not just a financial boost—they also strengthen Ukraine’s manufacturing base, supporting the country’s fast-growing defense industry.

But even more importantly for Ukraine’s financial health, the opposition’s landslide victory in Hungary’s recent elections removed a stubborn obstacle blocking economic assistance from the European Union.

Support from Europe has become crucial now that the United States has stopped giving Ukraine arms and money, something Vice President JD Vance recently boasted about. Indeed, Vance told a gathering of American right-wing groups that it’s one of the things he’s proudest of. Instead, he added, the administration “told Europe that if you want to buy weapons, you can.”

European NATO members have done so, buying U.S. weapons on Ukraine’s behalf, and last year the EU approved a $106 billion loan package designed to support Ukraine’s spending needs over the next two years as well. But Hungary’s outgoing Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has close ties to Moscow, repeatedly blocked its disbursement. Just days after Orban’s election defeat in mid-April, however, Hungary withdrew its opposition, and EU leaders have moved quickly to release the funds, beginning with a $7 billion tranche to support drone procurement this quarter.

The prospects that the war will end by 2028 seem to be dimming, so the EU is already planning an additional $117 billion loan package to bolster Kyiv’s finances through 2029. Brussels also adopted yet another set of economic sanctions against Russia, its 20th, further adding to the pressure on Moscow.

While it’s true that the Iran war has given Russia some economic breathing room, Ukraine has done its best to choke it off. When the U.S. temporarily lifted sanctions on Russia’s oil exports, including removing the ceiling on how much it could charge for its crude, the bonanza for Moscow came first from loaded tankers already at sea.

Ukraine aimed to disrupt new shipments, however, using drones to strike refineries and other segments of Russia’s energy export infrastructure. Still, Russia did see its earnings surge at a time when indicators had been pointing to an impending recession, with GDP in fact contracting during the first two months of 2026, before the war in Iran started.

The conventional wisdom that the war in Iran offered Russia a respite is not wrong. The fallout from the conflict boosted Russia’s oil revenue, diminished the weapons stocks available for Ukraine and intensified pre-existing tensions within NATO.

But what that assessment failed to see is that Ukraine, the country Trump famously declared had “no cards,” has been playing its hand above and beyond the expectations of most observers and analysts. As a result, two months after the start of this latest conflict in the Middle East, Ukraine’s position in its confrontation with Russia is significantly stronger than it was before.

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This is a version of my weekly column at World Politics Review. WPR is welcoming readers of INSIGHT by Frida Ghitis with a special rate.