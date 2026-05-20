Chinese children cheer Trump at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. (Photo: Kenny Holston/NY Times)

Amid all the pageantry and expert opinion surrounding President Donald Trump’s visit to China last week, there was one comment, one image, that became etched in my mind above all others. Unlike much of what we saw and heard, this one had no carefully choreographed backdrop, no massive display of power, no contrived diplomatic lingo, not even a specialist’s studied insights. Instead, it came from a regular man walking in the street in Beijing.

“I actually quite like the president,” an unidentified Chinese pedestrian told a CNN reporter, referring to Trump. But his mischievous smile gave away his meaning. Trump’s policies, he then explained, were making China stronger, more self-reliant, more united.

The reporter then explained that the man had referred to the president using his Mandarin nickname, Chuan Jianguo, or the “nation builder.” Chuan Jianguo is internet slang that sarcastically describes the U.S. president as the man who is building up China as he claims to be Making America Great Again.

As Xi welcomes his ally, Russian President Vladimir Putin in another high-level visit, the view that has taken hold in China has been remarkable to watch, and is likely to affect its behavior going forward. Already both China and Russia have sought to take advantage of Trump’s radical shift in U.S. foreign policy.

The notion that Trump has strengthened China has become pervasive there. On the first anniversary of Trump’s second term, scholars at Renmin University’s Chongyang Institute released an evaluation of his first term. Its title: “Thank you, Trump.”

As The Economist explains:

“The [authors’] gratitude was sarcastic, not an endorsement of Trumpian policy. But the sentiment behind it was genuine. Thank you, they wrote, to President Trump for driving away America’s traditional allies. Thank you for showing the world that China is more trustworthy and stable. Thank you for putting economic pressure on China and thus pushing it to innovate. And thank you, most of all, for illustrating that America is in its “imperial twilight”, a decaying and hypocritical power.”

When China’s leader Xi Jinping told Trump last week that the U.S. and China can “transcend the so-called Thucydides Trap,” he was unsubtly tagging the U.S. as a declining power. The trap refers to ancient Sparta, declining, going to war against Athens, the rising power some 2,500 years ago. Xi was labeling China as the strengthening Athens and the U.S. as the weakening Sparta.

The belief that the U.S. is declining and Trump is Making China Great Again has taken hold among the people and the leaders of that Asia giant with a certainty that should become a source of concern not only for the U.S. but, more urgently, for China’s neighbors. By most objective measures, the U.S. remains far stronger and wealthier than China, despite a series of policies promoted by Trump that have clearly weakened the U.S. and the NATO alliance, and made Washington a less trusted ally.

Even so, the perception of superiority can be just as dangerous as the real thing. The belief that no foe can defeat you can lead a country to take more aggressive action, as history has repeatedly shown. And given China’s declared intention to take over Taiwan, which it views as a wayward province, Beijing’s belief that its principal foe is in decline only makes the risk that it will take action against Taiwan more likely.

And it’s not only Taiwan that is at risk. China has already behaved with brazen aggression against its neighbors. But Trump seems amenable to the notion of “spheres of influence,” with the U.S. dominating the Western Hemisphere, Russia lording it over Eurasia, and China exerting its power in East Asia.

When reporters shouted questions at the two leaders last week, they asked Trump if they had discussed Taiwan. Trump responded, “China is beautiful.”

They had, indeed, discussed Taiwan. Xi warned that Taiwan is the most important issue for Beijing. And by the time Trump boarded Air Force One on his way home, the U.S. tone on Taiwan had radically changed.

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For some 44 years Washington refrained from calling for independence, but stood by Taiwan. Trump suddenly called U.S. weapons sales for Taiwan a “chip” in negotiations with China, delaying a decision on a $13 billion package of arms sales already approved by Congress.

By contrast, President Joe Biden was asked on multiple occasions if the U.S. would take action to defend Taiwan if China attacked. At least three times he responded with an unequivocal “Yes!” That was a deviation from the policy of ambiguity.

It’s not the first time Trump has turned America’s back on friends and allies. The president has already cut most military aid to Ukraine, threatened to use military force to steal Greenland from Denmark, and slashed planned military deployments to Germany and Poland. Washington’s Asian allies have been paying attention.

After Trump left Beijing, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said his country would likely join in defending Taiwan in case of a conflict with China. He made the statement to Japanese media just ahead of a visit to Japan, where Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has already staked a hard line on China and Taiwan, to Xi’s palpable fury and Taiwan’s undying gratitude.

Last November, Takaichi declared that if China imposed a naval blockade against Taiwan, it would constitute a threat to Japan’s survival, framing it in the language that would open the doors to military action under Japan’s pacifist constitution. China retaliated with costly sanctions, but Takaichi has not retreated. And now Manila is standing with Tokyo and Taipei, building up a regional alliance in support of Taiwan as Trump steps back from U.S.

Ironically, the strongest defense for Taiwan right now may be coming obliquely from Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s complete faith in his ability to swallow the smaller neighbor in one big gulp could have become an encouraging sign for Xi do the same against Taiwan. But Ukraine has resisted Russia and even turned the tide of the war – and done it even as Trump has cut off support.

Xi undoubtedly kept a close eye on his buddy Putin’s war and saw how defeating a weaker opponent may not be as easy as it seems. He reportedly told Trump that Putin may regret invading Ukraine.

But even Ukraine’s improving fortunes may not be enough to cool Beijing’s self-confidence in the face of a rival they believe is undergoing a sharp decline; a decline accelerated by Trump’s policies. They believe the U.S. is on track to leave China as the world’s mightiest superpower. Whether or not that’s true – and it is not at this moment – that makes China a more dangerous foe for its rivals, and especially for its neighbors. Hence, thank you Trump.

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