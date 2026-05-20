INSIGHT by Frida Ghitis

INSIGHT by Frida Ghitis

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Steven N's avatar
Steven N
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Very interesting, however unsettling it is to hear this. Your point that ‘the perception of superiority can be just as dangerous as the real thing’ is right on target and unfortunately is a lesson that countries and leaders simply refuse to learn. The consequences are often devastating.

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