Secretary of State Marco Rubio with President Trump at a UFC mixed martial arts fight in Miami on April 11, as Vice President Vance negotiated with Iran in Pakistan. (Photo: Julia Demaree Nikhinson - Getty)

On Monday, the Atlantic published a troubling but unsurprising story. Unnamed administration officials had revealed that Vice President JD Vance told President Trump that he was concerned that the Pentagon wasn’t telling the truth about how dangerously low U.S. munitions stocks have fallen since the start of the war in Iran. It was an important issue to raise, and it clearly sparked doubts about Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s credibility. But there’s a larger context for the disclosure: the jostling between Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio to emerge from this war as the favorite for the 2028 Republican presidential nomination.

The leaked report does what Vance needs to accomplish, to appear as a wise and loyal deputy to Trump in the middle of a war that he doesn’t like.

When Trump decided to go to war against Iran’s ruling regime, he created both a tremendous opportunity and an excruciating problem for the vice president, who had been viewed as his undisputed heir-apparent. Vance had a long track record of opposing U.S. involvement in Middle East conflicts. So, the fact that this became one of the most unpopular wars in the country’s history opened the door for him to benefit from the intense anti-war mood. But he also had to be careful not to appear disloyal to the president. Rubio faced no such dilemma.

Exactly two months after the bombs started dropping, Rubio looks so far like the man winning the shadow war for the 2028 nomination.

The polls still show the country as a whole opposes the war, but from the beginning, Republicans have supported it strongly. And it is Republicans who will choose their nominee. Rather, it is Trump whose signal will likely determine who the party chooses to succeed him. And it is hard to escape the impression that Trump is captivated by “Marco,” heaping praise on him constantly, tagging him as “the greatest secretary of state in the history of our country.”

From the start Vance has tried to navigate these difficult currents. Two weeks into the war, “anonymous” administration officials told Politico that Vance was “skeptical,” and “worried about success.” All these leaks may well be coming from Vance’s camp.

Vance has surely heard the reports that Trump is going around asking allies and advisers “JD or Marco?” To protect his prospects, the VP has insisted he supports the war effort despite making opposition to war his trademark. Standing in the Oval Office, next to the sitting president at his desk, Vance tried to bridge the gap between his opposition to wars in general and support for this one, explaining:

“I think one big difference is...we have a smart president whereas in ‌the ⁠past, we’ve had dumb presidents and I trust President Trump to get the job done, to do a good job for the American people, and to make sure that the mistakes of the past are not repeated.”

The conflict has delineated a foreign policy divide within the GOP, with Rubio and Vance each embodying a different strand. Rubio represents the more traditional hawkish, muscular Republican foreign policy advocates. While Vance represents the anti-interventionist wing. That was until recently a MAGA position, but MAGA means whatever Trump wants, and right now his anti-interventionism is a thing of the past.

With the war not producing the immediate success that Trump expected, one might have thought that Vance could leverage the administration’s troubles to his advantage, but it is Rubio who has seen his stock surge. The war has raised his profile and his influence; he’s regularly briefing allies and the media, and is constantly at the president’s side.

On Monday, he explained why Trump was rejecting a reported proposal from Iran to lift the twin Iranian and U.S. blockades of the Strait of Hormuz:

“What they mean by opening the straits is, yes, the straits are open, as long as you coordinate with Iran, get our permission, or we’ll blow you up and you pay us…That’s not opening the straits. Those are international waterways. They cannot normalize, nor can we tolerate them trying to normalize, a system in which the Iranians decide who gets to use them.”

Whether you agree or disagree with the administration, that is a cogent response that resonates around the world and reaffirms Rubio’s key role in the most critical event affecting the world.

Vance, meanwhile, appears ideologically conflicted, struggling to defend his previous anti-war stance in the face of a war that other far-right figures outside the administration are openly lambasting.

Critics have noted that Rubio travels very little. No secretary of state this century has traveled less. And they claim this means he is not where the action is. Steven Witkoff and Jared Kushner have been the globe-trotting negotiators, and it was Vance who led the US team for talks with Iran in Islamabad, largely because that’s who Iran preferred. But that is a flawed analysis. During this administration, the action is where Donald Trump is.

Vance walks to the podium in Islamabad on Apr 11 to announce talks with Iran have failed. At the same time, Rubio was at a UFC fight in Miami with Trump. (Photo Jacqueline Martin/AFP)

In a surreal split-screen moment on Saturday, April 11, a solemn Vance walked to the podium in Islamabad to announce that 21 hours of talks with Iranian officials had failed to produce a deal. At that exact time, Rubio was in Florida, attending a rowdy, sweaty mixed martial arts fight with the president. Which one of them was the more influential player? Vance said he spoke with Trump at least half a dozen times during negotiations. Rubio was at Trump’s side when he gave Vance his marching orders.

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Trump listens to Rubio, and ever since the operation to seize Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Trump sounds like he’s in awe of his secretary of state and national security advisor.

Republicans are taking note. Vance remains the leading prospect for 2028, but Rubio is clearly rising. Vance won the straw poll held at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC, last month. He took 53 percent of votes, with Rubio in second place with 35 percent. Last year, Vance swept 61 percent of that vote, and Steve Bannon finished second with 12 percent. Rubio barely showed with just three percent. Clearly, Rubio’s fortunes in the Republican Party are surging with the war.

Vance says he won’t decide if he’s running in 2028 until after the November midterms, and Rubio says he won’t run for president if Vance does. In the past, Trump has mused about Rubio becoming Vance’s vice-presidential running mate. But Rubio’s close counsel during the Iran war appears to be changing his mind.

The war in Iran is not only a major geopolitical conflict. It is also a powerful domestic political event in the United States. Its ultimate outcome could reshape the landscape of the Middle East. It will also play an important role in determining who becomes president of the United States in 2029.

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