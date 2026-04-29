INSIGHT by Frida Ghitis

INSIGHT by Frida Ghitis

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Maureen David's avatar
Maureen David
20h

I hope the Dems sweep the midterms and beyond and this will be a moot point.

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Carol Sundahl's avatar
Carol Sundahl
17h

US election 2016: Five insults traded by Trump and Rubio

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-35674780

It's been an extraordinary 24 hours in the poisonous relationship between Republican presidential candidates Marco Rubio and Donald Trump. Florida Senator Marco Rubio landed some jabs on Mr Trump during Thursday night's debate, and the two of them continued their verbal assaults the next day. Mr Rubio appeared on morning shows and then at Texas rallies to describe the billionaire businessman as, among other things, a "con-artist" who was hijacking the Republican party. His rival, who has won three states and is the clear favourite to be the Republican nominee, hit back by calling the senator "low-life".

What happened?

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