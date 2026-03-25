INSIGHT by Frida Ghitis

INSIGHT by Frida Ghitis

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Victor Ratner's avatar
Victor Ratner
Mar 25

Very insightful, Frida.

Exigencies from each side will probably remain irreconcilable.

Let’s hope Iran runs out of options sooner than they boast not to, actually, be running out of.

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Jeanney Kutner's avatar
Jeanney Kutner
Mar 25

So glad you’re on the case! This appears to be a hurry up and wait for a resolution.

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