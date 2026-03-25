The Strait of Hormuz

The US is about to deploy thousands more troops to the Middle East, it was reported on Tuesday, the same day that President Donald Trump declared “We have won this,” as Iran continued mocking his claims that the two sides were negotiating an end to the war.

If you are following the day-to-day pronouncements, you may have needed a little Dramamine to calm your stomach, especially since Saturday night, when Trump warned Iran it would “obliterate” its energy infrastructure unless it reopened the Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours. With that, he imposed a deadline on Iran’s regime – and on himself – that prompted an equally ominous counterthreat from Tehran against the entire region.

Then, on Monday morning, with the world on edge, Trump suddenly announced that the end to the conflict is within reach due to successful negotiations, postponing the deadline; only to have Iran call that fake news, insisting that Trump was lying, that there were no talks and Trump’s statement was a sign that Iran is winning and he is panicking.

Whether or not talks are, in fact, happening (more on that below) Trump has, at the very least, signaled that he is eager to negotiate an end to the war; notably, one that leaves in place the ruling regime of the Islamic Republic, the one whose motto for 47 years has been “Death to America, Death to Israel!”

What is really going on with this war? Are negotiations really taking place? Is the US preparing to invade? Is there anyone left in Iran to negotiate with? Is the war about to end with Iran’s regime still in place with 970 lbs. of highly enriched uranium in its territory?

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Let me try to make some sense of all this.

The first challenge is knowing what to believe. Even once-devoted Trump supporters are dismayed. The Wall Street Journal’s Gerard Baker lamented, ‘We have become Baghdad Bob.’

The irony is that the Iranian regime is an even more prodigious liar — with a documented history of deception about its terrorist activities, its nuclear program, and its brutal repression at home — but when the credibility of the president of the United States is in question, winning an information war becomes nearly impossible.

But credibility is only one front. On the war itself, Trump is now aiming for a negotiated solution rather than the complete surrender he demanded early on, while also preparing for the high likelihood that talks will go nowhere. Hence the troops. Just as importantly, the US cannot allow this war to end with Iran having established its unchallenged ability to strangle the global economy and cripple its neighbors by closing the Strait of Hormuz.

My view is that if Trump does not find a way to break Iran’s stranglehold on that vital artery, the regime will emerge with the potential to eventually grow stronger than before the war, even if it has lost its missile capability and its nuclear infrastructure. It will have shown that it cannot be defeated. Iran may remain for years less able to destroy Israel, one of its long-stated goals, but it will become better able to dominate its neighbors.

Iran’s blockade is causing enormous suffering even beyond the Gulf. The Philippines has declared a national emergency, in East Africa hospitals are rationing generator power, everywhere fuel prices have skyrocketed, and the impact on fertilizer production could cause a hunger crisis.

Conversely, if the US establishes that Iran cannot block Hormuz and manages to permanently keep Iran’s hands off the uranium, the crushing of its military and nuclear infrastructure might leave the world safer even if the regime stays. Still, it would be a demoralizing outcome for most Iranians.

Let’s go back to Monday: What led to the reversal from Trump’s 48-hour deadline? It’s hard to know how well-thought-out the threat was. The potential escalation, U.S. bombing of Iran’s power plants followed by Iran’s destruction of energy and water facilities across the Gulf, was a sharp escalation spiral, a game of chicken with potentially catastrophic consequences for the region and for the global economy. If triggered, it could have created among other things a calamity for the Iranian people, whose freedom Trump claims he cares about.

Trump’s self-imposed deadline was obviously meant to frighten Iran, but a regime that believes its survival is at stake may choose a Samson option, destroying everything around it rather than surrender.

It’s possible that Trump retrospectively scared himself with his night-time social media post. It is also possible he relented wanting to buy time for more troops to arrive.

And yet, there is plentiful evidence that diplomatic activity is occurring at a feverish pace behind the scenes. This Third Gulf War is wreaking economic and political havoc. Diplomats are scrambling to find a solution. For Trump, it’s becoming politically perilous. His approval ratings are sinking, and the combination of airport chaos and high gas prices a few months before the midterms is a heavy burden.

Iran publicly mocks talk that it is negotiating, but they too lie. Worse, Iranian leaders have trouble communicating with each other for fear or getting killed. Some may reject negotiations, while others may already be engaged. In these circumstances, it’s possible that an agreement could be reached with one faction, only to be rebuffed by others.

Multiple reports signal that talks have started with Pakistan as a go-between, and that Iranians, even as they correctly argue that during previous negotiations the US started bombing, have indicated they will not speak to Trump’s preferred duo, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, preferring to talk to Vice President JD Vance, who has been awkwardly quiet about the war and is known to oppose it.

The word now is that the US has sent Tehran a 15-point plan to end to war, and has designated Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio to lead talks. But Iran is ridiculing the news, saying the US is negotiating only with itself.

Speakers of Parliament Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf (L); Security chief Mohammas Zolghadr (R) one of the regime’s most hardline figures.

The White House is pinning its hopes on Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf. Ghalibaf wrote on X that Trump was lying about negotiations in order to “manipulate the financial and oil markets.”

Of course, Ghalibaf, who has boasted of beating protesters, may be posturing before his internal rivals. Even if he is negotiating, there’s little chance he’s Iran’s most powerful man. That man is probably Mohammad Zolghadr, the former general of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, IRGC, who was just named to replace the late Ali Larijani as the country’s security chief. He is as radical as they come, with a history of brutal repression on Iranian protesters and nefarious activities abroad as head of the Qods Force.

That aside, if the two countries do negotiate, the gap separating them is monumental. The US wants Iran to renounce its nuclear program, stop building long-range ballistic missiles and cut off support for terrorist proxies. After this experience, however, the regime may have concluded it needs powerful weapons more than ever.

Iran’s demands are even more untenable. Among other things, it wants all US military bases expelled from the Middle East, which would leave the Islamic Republic as the dominant power in the oil-rich, geographically-crucial Gulf region.

Both sides’ opening gambits are deal breakers.

What lies ahead is more claims and counterclaims. More lies and misdirection. Eventually, the war will end. The question that remains very much up in the air is whether when that happens Iran will emerge less able to threaten its neighbors, dominate the Gulf, and hold the world’s economy hostage — and whether its own people will be any closer to breaking free of the regime that has oppressed them for 47 years.

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