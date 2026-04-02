INSIGHT by Frida Ghitis

INSIGHT by Frida Ghitis

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Carol Sundahl's avatar
Carol Sundahl
Apr 2

Off Topic: "And he belatedly articulated the war’s reasons more cogently than in any of his off-the-cuff ramblings to reporters aboard Air Force One." Has any previous president behaved like this? It's disrespectful to the reporters and to those of us who see the videos. I guess his posture makes him feel powerful, looming over them, insulting them on occasion. 1023 days to go.

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Maureen David's avatar
Maureen David
Apr 2

We’re still in the dark.

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