US Army paratroopers assigned to 82nd Airborne Division practicing Joint Force Entry maneuvers during multinational exercises in Romania, May 2024. (Photo US Army)

If you look at the analysis of President Donald Trump’s Tuesday night speech, you might be surprised to find that some people were convinced that it signaled he’s about to end the war, while others were just as sure it marked the prelude to a major escalation.

The contradictory conclusions are not surprising. After all, Trump has two competing goals: He wants to calm anxieties — among a public that is giving him dismal approval ratings and in markets that are fretting about a possible global recession — over a war that doesn’t seem to be going as he hoped. That’s why he declared, “We’ve beaten and completely decimated Iran.”

But Trump also wants to score a genuinely decisive victory, which he has not done. To do that, he wants to pressure Iran to make a deal but, convinced it is winning, Iran is not inclined to compromise. So, Trump warned Iran that worse is coming and he is, in fact, preparing to intensify the fighting.

As a result, Trump simultaneously declared victory and announced a major escalation. It was another version of his March 7 comments in Mar-a-Lago, “We’ve already won in many ways…but we haven’t won enough.” Again he predicted a few more weeks of fighting, as he has for several weeks, threatening:

“We are going to hit them extremely hard over the next two to three weeks. We’re going to bring them back to the stone ages, where they belong.”

The one topic Trump did not mention is the issue of ground troops, one of the burning questions over the next steps in the fighting. Iranian officials listening carefully, as they surely were, might have concluded that Trump has decided not to use land forces. Trump made it sound as if he has decided to leave to others the matter of Iran’s de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, and he downplayed the chance that Iran could get its hands on 440 kg (970 lb) of highly enriched uranium in its territory.

As I’ve noted before, it is my view that if this US-Israel war against the Iranian regime ends with Tehran having established it can extort and control its neighbors’ oil exports and the global economy by deciding what gets through Hormuz, it will emerge stronger than before. And if it retains access to highly enriched uranium, it will remain a very dangerous country.

Whatever Trump says on these issues, I believe he understands they are crucial. That’s why I think he was trying to misdirect the Iranians into thinking he’s given up on both. The ruse has the advantage of giving Trump, who seems conflicted about what to do, leeway to change his mind and genuinely walk away.

On Hormuz, he claimed the U.S. doesn’t really care.

“The United States imports almost no oil through the Hormuz Strait and won’t be taking any in the future. We don’t need it. We haven’t needed it, and we don’t need it. …And the countries of the world that do receive oil through the Hormuz Strait must take care of that passage… And in any event, when this conflict is over, the strait will open up naturally. It’ll just open up naturally. They’re going to want to be able to sell oil because that’s all they have to try and rebuild.”

On the 440 kg of HEU, he minimized it as “dust” and indicated he has decided not to try to seize it:

“The nuclear sites that we obliterated with the B-2 bombers have been hit so hard that it would take months to get near the nuclear dust. And we have it under intense satellite surveillance and control. If we see them make a move, even a move for it, we’ll hit them with missiles very hard again.”

Obviously, I don’t know what Trump has decided about what would be exceedingly dangerous maneuvers to gain control of Hormuz or the uranium. But there are a couple of reasons I think he is leaning toward action.

First, the U.S. has mobilized thousands of troops into the area, including amphibious landing craft and 82nd Airborne forces trained in seizing objectives in hostile territory. Every time Trump has ordered buildups of this nature, he has ended up using them. Second, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the most influential official in Trump’s cabinet, has spoken with determination about the threat, particularly on Hormuz.

On ABC earlier this week Rubio said

“…they [Iranian leaders] are making threats about controlling the Hormuz Straits in perpetuity, creating a tolling system and the like. That’s not going to be allowed to happen. And the President has a number of options available to him, if he so chooses, to prevent that from happening. Obviously, I’m not going to discuss what those options are, and we’re not going to discuss military tactics.”

When Trump says the U.S. does not care about Hormuz because it is awash in oil, he is being disingenuous. True, Americans won’t suffer gas shortages. But oil prices are set on international markets, and shortages boost prices everywhere, even in Peoria. Further, it is not just oil that transits through the Strait. As I explained in my World Politics Review column, an impending collapse in the availability of fertilizer could cause not only hunger and social unrest around the globe, but it would stoke food inflation everywhere, creating more political problems for Trump, whose approval ratings have reached record lows.

Trump’s approval rating has reached new lows and his disapproval rating has reached new highs in the New York Times average of polls since Inauguration.

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At the very least, Trump is undecided about whether to use ground troops. But I find reasons to believe he is leaning toward putting boots on Iran; not a full invasion, but smaller-scale operations.

In his speech, Trump offered his most concise and coherent explanation of the war’s goals — inexcusably, perhaps irreparably, one month too late.

“Our objectives are very simple and clear. We are systematically dismantling the regime’s ability to threaten America or project power outside of their borders.”

And he belatedly articulated the war’s reasons more cogently than in any of his off-the-cuff ramblings to reporters aboard Air Force One.

“This fanatical regime has been chanting, “Death to America, death to Israel” for 47 years. Their proxies were behind the murder of 241 Americans in the Marine barracks bombing in Beirut, the slaughter of hundreds of our service members with roadside bombs. They were involved in the attack on the USS Cole, and they carried out the countless other heinous acts, including the blood — just horrible, bloody atrocities of Oct. 7 in Israel, something that most people, never seen anything like it. This murderous regime also recently killed 45,000 of their own people who were protesting in Iran, 45,000 dead. For these terrorists to have nuclear weapons would be an intolerable threat. The most violent and thuggish regime on earth would be free to carry out their campaigns of terror, coercion, conquest and mass murder from behind a nuclear shield.”

But if Trump expected his triumphal tone to calm the markets, the speech had the opposite effect. Traders grew anxious, oil prices immediately shot up and financial markets plunged in Asia.

If the war stopped today, I would say it has been a tactical success, a strategic mixed bag at best, and a political failure. But there is only one question that matters, and that won’t be known until the fighting stops: Has the war made the world more or less safe? For now, that remains in doubt.

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