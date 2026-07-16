INSIGHT by Frida Ghitis

INSIGHT by Frida Ghitis

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Gail Harris's avatar
Gail Harris
2d

Hubris, thy name is Hegseth.

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Carol Sundahl's avatar
Carol Sundahl
2d

Friday, September 27, 2002 in discussing the threat posed by Iraqi President Saddam Hussein, President George W. Bush said: "After all, this is the guy who tried to kill my dad." https://www.cnn.com/2002/ALLPOLITICS/09/27/bush.war.talk/

War should not be personalized like this. Thank goodness the Trumps are all 4F (aren't they?)

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