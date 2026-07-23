INSIGHT by Frida Ghitis

INSIGHT by Frida Ghitis

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Jeanney Kutner's avatar
Jeanney Kutner
5d

It seems that every day trump reaches a new low.

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Carol Sundahl's avatar
Carol Sundahl
5d

"...it was the Shah of Iran, one of Washington’s closest friends in the Middle East, who started Iran’s nuclear program. It was later “inherited” by the revolutionaries who toppled him with chants of “Death to America” and relentless vows to destroy Israel."

Thank you, Frida, for reminding us.

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