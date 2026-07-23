President Trump and Saudi ruler Prince Mohammed bin Salman





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The Trump administration on Wednesday signed a nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia that is likely to make the world more dangerous, the Middle East more unstable and Israel less safe.

In a reversal of multiple established U.S. policies, President Donald Trump agreed to help the Saudis build a nuclear program, something Saudi leaders had been seeking unsuccessfully for nearly two decades. But instead of making sure the agreement contains ironclad safety guarantees and extracting any concessions in exchange for giving the Saudis something they so urgently wanted, the deal discards the most established nuclear non-proliferation measures and demands little from Riyadh, other than cash for American companies. It erases the previous U.S. demand that the Saudis establish relations with Israel before gaining support for a nuclear program.

Until now – especially under President Joe Biden – Washington and Riyadh had been negotiating a more limited deal that required Saudi Arabia to join the Abraham Accords as a prerequisite. The prospect of the Saudis normalizing relations with Israel unraveled after the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attack in Israel and Israel’s devastating response. But it’s remarkable that Trump, whose crowning diplomatic achievement is the Abraham Accords, so casually dismissed the demand on a matter that offered so much potential leverage, and extracted little else in return, a perplexingly weak display of negotiating prowess.

In fact, it was the U.S. that compromised, giving Saudi Arabia a deal that ignores the most fundamental safeguards for civilian nuclear programs. Before long, Saudi Arabia could start enriching uranium with U.S. help.

It is baffling that Trump granted the Saudis something that every president since 2008 had refused to give them without strict conditions. The inescapable question, given that Trump and his family have been making millions of dollars in business deals with the Saudis, is whether U.S. foreign policy is now being driven by the president’s personal financial considerations, to the detriment of the U.S. national interest.

A safe nuclear agreement could have been made if the Trump administration had demanded, as the U.S. has of other countries, that Saudi Arabia abide by the “Additional Protocol,” which imposes strict monitoring and inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency, along with the so-called “gold standard” of civilian nuclear energy, a commitment to refrain from enriching uranium.

Saudi Arabia’s neighbor, the United Arab Emirates, is consider the model for a safe civilian nuclear agreement. In 2009 it signed two nuclear deals, one with the U.S. in which it renounces enrichment and spent fuel reprocessing on its territory, and an Additional Protocol with the IAEA giving vast monitoring and verification rights to UN nuclear experts.

Allowing international inspectors, the Saudis argue, cannot be accepted because the outsiders might violate the sanctity of Mecca, a holy city where non-Muslims visitors or residents are banned. Similarly, UN inspectors would need access to royal palaces, an unacceptable intrusion. Trump accepted, and now we can expect other countries to demand similar terms.

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The Saudis insist – and Trump apparently believes – that the only reason the oil-rich kingdom, with enough petroleum to generate far more energy than it needs, seeks to produce nuclear energy is so it can free up more oil for export. But there’s little doubt that Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi de facto ruler, has been thinking about nuclear weapons. He said so himself.

In a 2018 60 Minutes interview MBS, as he is known, made his view clear:

“If Iran developed a nuclear bomb, we will follow suit as soon as possible.”

The specter of even more nuclear proliferation in one of the world’s most volatile regions now looms. The executive director of the Nonproliferation Policy Education Center, Henry Sokolski, told the Wall Street Journal what we can expect if Saudi Arabia starts enriching nuclear materials:

“Whither goes Saudi Arabia, so goes the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Egypt. The idea that this will have a happy ending is delusional.”

Under the 30-year agreement with the Saudis -- which would bring tens of billions of dollars to U.S. firms, notably Westinghouse -- U.S. companies would build the nuclear facilities in the kingdom, and Riyadh would not make deals with any other country. A team made up of U.S. and Saudi experts would determine whether uranium enrichment is warranted and viable. If it is, the U.S. would build the enrichment facility on Saudi soil. Riyadh would be barred from developing its own technology or buying it elsewhere for ten years.

Perhaps the strongest argument the Trump administration could make is that Saudi Arabia could have gone elsewhere, perhaps to China, to obtain the deal if the U.S. refused. But Trump has cultivated relations with Saudi Arabia for a decade. Somehow that wasn’t enough to make a deal that is genuinely good for the U.S. and for global stability.

The Trump administration maintains that the close U.S. involvement will ensure that Saudi Arabia doesn’t stray, but the established methods work best. And in a region as turbulent as the Middle East, there’s no guarantee that the current government won’t change positions, or that someone else could suddenly be in charge.

After all, it was the Shah of Iran, one of Washington’s closest friends in the Middle East, who started Iran’s nuclear program. It was later “inherited” by the revolutionaries who toppled him with chants of “Death to America” and relentless vows to destroy Israel.

The Saudi deal requires congressional approval, but it would take a two-thirds majority to block it, an almost impossible challenge for opponents.

For Israel, the agreement is another security and political calamity. It is further evidence that Trump is not the protector that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had brandished as one of his principal contributions to Israel’s security. News of the deal has been met with alarm there.

With three months remaining before parliamentary elections, his challengers are blasting the prime minister. From the left, Yair Golan, a retired army general and leader of the Democrats party, excoriated him in an X post, writing:

“Netanyahu succeeded in doing the impossible: he both lost the normalization with Saudi Arabia and enabled it to gain nuclear capabilities. For years, normalization with Saudi Arabia was a top-tier strategic goal. Not only as a diplomatic achievement, but as a move meant to anchor a security and regional alliance against Iran… The security implications of this abandonment are most severe—nuclear capabilities without stringent monitoring requirements and without a framework of relations with Israel as a condition amount to a dangerous reality for the State of Israel”

On the right, former defense minister Avigdor Liberman of Yisrael Beyteynu, posted:

“We must understand that Saudi Arabia’s civilian nuclear program will end in nuclear weapons and lead to a mad arms race across the entire Middle East.”

In a television interview he noted, pointing to Iran, that “Every military nuclear program starts off as a civilian program.”

The nuclear agreement with Saudi Arabia is yet another situation – recall the disastrous MOU with Iran – that undercuts Trump’s claim to being a master of the art of the deal. This deal, a loss for the U.S., is destabilizing for the Middle East, threatening for Israel, and dangerous for the world.

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