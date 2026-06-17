INSIGHT by Frida Ghitis

INSIGHT by Frida Ghitis

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Carol Sundahl's avatar
Carol Sundahl
3d

Has Trump lost his mind completely? Is this distraction from Iran and MOU etc?

Trump on Egyptian President el-Sisi: "He was in a hotel and I met him. We fell in love, deeply in love ... we didn't know each other before that. We had great chemistry, and I stayed twice as long as I was supposed to." https://bsky.app/profile/atrupar.com/post/3moia4oenbb2x

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Steven N's avatar
Steven N
2d

I think it’s time to start referring to Trump as President Chamberlain.

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