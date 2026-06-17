Military parade in Iran, Sept. 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)

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When President Donald Trump announced last week that the U.S. and Iran had reached a deal to pause the war and engage in 60 days of negotiations toward a definitive peace agreement, the reaction was a swirl of confusion, relief and concern. Trump touted the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) as a great accomplishment. But almost no one outside his innermost circle and a few media personalities agreed.

The problem was that very few people seemed to know what exactly Trump agreed to. Conflicting details about the contents of the MOU seeped out, with Iranian officials describing a resounding victory for them and the president hailing it as “very strong” for the U.S.

It was Sen. Lindsey Graham, one of Trump’s most loyal legislators, who summarized it best:

“The MOU being described by us sounds really very good; the MOU being described by Iran sounds awful.”

The top Iranian negotiator, Parliamentary Speaker Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf, called it “a great step toward final victory.” The phrase carries echoes of themes in Iran’s Twelver Shiism, where “final victory” alludes to the moment when the Twelfth Imam reappears to establish divine rule. Something akin to the arrival of the Messiah.

For now, however, the dominant issues are very much of our time: What will happen with Iran’s enriched uranium? Will Iran receive huge sums of money from its frozen assets? Will it receive them when the MOU is signed, as Tehran claims, or after a deal is reached months later? Will there be strict methods of enforcement? Will Iran be free to continue funding militias in Lebanon, Gaza, Yemen and elsewhere? Will Iran succeed in formalizing its influence in Lebanon by including it in a deal? Will Tehran leverage its geographic position over the Strait of Hormuz to extract economic or political concessions in the future? The strait is meant to be reopened to navigation after the MOU is signed and the mines are cleared.

Don’t be surprised if at the end of the renewable 60-day period the agreement remains out of reach and the cold conflict continues, frozen for the foreseeable future, but with navigation through the Hormuz restored and the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports lifted. That would give enough of a semblance of a return to pre-war normalcy for oil prices to start sliding and inflation to cool, easing Trump’s growing anxiety about a war that has eroded his popularity and worsened his party’s chances in the November elections.

As Sen. Graham noted, the deal that Trump and Vance have described is not completely terrible. It’s still far from a great achievement. Even the most stringent commitment by Iran to restore free Hormuz navigation will fail to undo the fact that it can block the strait and squeeze the global economy at will.

If the deal really were as fantastic as Trump’s team claims, they would have quickly made the MOU public.

When they do, the uproar of outrage will be deafening.

For Iran, the crucial goals in negotiations will center on keeping an enrichment program, even in reduced form, along with some stock of enriched uranium, while receiving a significant injection of cash to rebuild the economy and the military, continuing to fund regional proxies, and maintaining repression at home so the regime can hold on to power.

That regime’s goals, from its revolutionary founding 47 years ago, include attaining regional hegemony and eventually destroying Israel, as the “doomsday clock” in downtown Tehran long reminded passersby, counting down to Israel’s destruction.

Digital clock in downtown Tehran counting down the time “left before destruction of Israel.” The clock was recently destroyed in an Israeli bombing. (Photo: AP)

The reality is that Islamic Republic 2.0 is now controlled more by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) than by the clerics. The IRGC, revolutionary hardliners, are now led by Ahmad Vahidi, a man shadowed by an outstanding Interpol Red Notice, a notice of arrest warrant, for his alleged role in the deadliest terrorist attack in Latin American history, the bombing of the Buenos Aires Jewish community center. He and his colleagues now dominate Iran and its government.

The top negotiator, Ghalibaf, is also a former IRGC commander. The new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, also served in the IRGC and his selection to succeed his father was orchestrated by IRGC figures.

In the MOU Tehran reportedly reiterates its old pledge not to make a nuclear weapon. They have said that many times over the years, even as the regime rushed toward a bomb. UN nuclear inspectors repeatedly found Iran in violation of its commitments.

As things stand now, it would be laughable for Trump to claim victory in this war. His demand for “unconditional surrender,” his promise of a “total and complete victory,” and his exhortation to the Iranian people to take back their country at the end of the war all ring depressingly hollow. None of the goals have been achieved.

Already we hear that CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are skeptical of Iran’s promises. Republicans in the Senate want a deal to require congressional approval of a final deal, if such a thing ever materializes.

If it does, by the way, the MOU reportedly calls for the U.S. not only to release hundreds of billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets, it also foresees a full lifting of all sanctions against Iran. Imagine how this feels to the Iranian people who during protests just a few months ago saw tens of thousands of their compatriots massacred by the regime.

For Israel, the deal has the makings of a “catastrophe,” as one of its top Iran experts said.

Never mind that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu -- who admitted on Monday that he had not even seen the MOU – insists that the war achieved all of Israel’s goals. He enumerated the gains, but it’s clear that the oft-proclaimed objective of “creating the conditions” for Iranians themselves to topple the regime has not been achieved. For Netanyahu, as I wrote, the war that was supposed to burnish his place in history and secure reelection has become a major political problem.

Perhaps Iranian citizens will manage to succeed where the U.S. and Israel failed. Iran has suffered a severe pummeling. Much of its military industrial infrastructure has been turned to rubble. But the regime remains in place, even if Trump likes to claim there was regime change as he praises the country’s new leaders, calling them smart and strong.

Politicians, including Trump, Netanyahu, Vance and others, along with their supporters in the media, will spend the next weeks and months claiming the war was a great success. It was not. The paradox of the war is that it may have inflicted great damage to Iran’s military assets and killed the regime’s top leaders, but it ended up empowering the most uncompromising faction in a regime that became stronger just by surviving. What’s left to be seen is whether it will show any flexibility in the months to come.

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