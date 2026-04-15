How should we view President Donald Trump’s move to impose a blockade on ships navigating to and from Iranian ports through the Strait of Hormuz?

Given the intensity of emotions surrounding this highly unconventional president, it might be useful to consider how we would view the plan if it were a different president, say Barack Obama, announcing a similar decision. Of course, Trump is not Obama, and that’s an important part of the problem. He continuously lobs threats and social media provocations that lead many people to question his judgment, which is one of the reasons that his tactical moves are viewed with such skepticism.

Most recently, Trump engaged in a wholly unnecessary and counterproductive war of words with Pope Leo and then portrayed himself as an AI Jesus Christ, offending millions at precisely the time when he needs more domestic and international support. His judgment is a legitimate subject for consideration when evaluating the wisdom of his decision about Iran. Questions about the president’s sanity now appear in the world’s most prominent publications.

But first, let’s consider Obama. How would a different president have responded to Iran’s strangulation of traffic across Hormuz?

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Yes, it’s highly unlikely Obama would have started a war. But, if Iran had at any moment choked off traffic while he was president, we have a pretty good idea what would have happened. That’s because in 2011, Iran threatened to do exactly that in response to economic sanctions over its nuclear program. At the time, Iranian Vice President Mohammed Reza Rahimi threatened that “not a drop of oil will pass through the Strait of Hormuz.” The Obama administration responded with chilling clarity. U.S. Joint Chiefs Chairman Martin Dempsey publicly warned Tehran that the U.S. would “take action and reopen the Strait.” Defense Secretary Leon Panetta delivered a secret message to Iran’s Supreme Leader putting Iran on notice that a move to block Hormuz would trigger a military response by the U.S.

Every U.S. president has understood just how dangerous it is to allow the Islamic Republic’s leaders to close off passage through that vital waterway at will. Trump’s decision to go to war is unpopular, but that doesn’t make Iran’s crippling of maritime traffic any less of a threat.

The International Energy Agency calls it the worst threat to global energy security in history, and economists agree it could plunge the global economy into recession.

The spectacle of Trump pleading with Tehran to reopen the Strait has been disturbing. It simply should not be up to Iran whether ships carrying vital supplies are allowed to go through. Iran, ruled by a regime that has slaughtered thousands of Iranians, has supported bloodthirsty dictators in the Middle East and sponsored terrorist attacks as far as South America, should not have the ability to cause a global recession by depriving the world of fuel, fertilizer, and other essential materials.

The principle of free international navigation has stood at the foundation of the global economy for some 400 years, persuasively articulated by the Dutch legal scholar Hugo Grotius in the 1600s, as the writer Richard Galant recounted. And yet, Trump and the U.S. stand largely alone in the effort to reassert that principle.

“For more than two centuries, American presidents and the U.S. Navy have led the charge to open such chokeholds. Most nations would support that principle and stand with the U.S…. But President Donald Trump is particularly ill suited for the role of free-sea advocate.”

Just as Iran has benefitted greatly in this war by its geography, by its ability to weaponize the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s radical leaders have gained from Trump’s impulsiveness, lack of discipline, and inability to enlist support for his Iran campaign at home or abroad.

The President seemed to be caught by surprise when Iran enacted a de facto blockade of the Strait, even though it had threatened for decades to do it. And when Iran stranded 20 percent of the world’s oil behind the Strait, Trump declared that it was not a problem for the U.S. because it has a lot of oil, callously dismissing what had become a grave crisis for the entire world, and ignoring the fact that gasoline prices would surge for American drivers too. Before long, Iran turned the strait into a political vise for the president in an election year.

Trump’s personality traits have become one of Iran’s strongest suit. A different leader would have engaged in an effort to explain to the public who the enemy is. Instead of ridiculous AI images about his own greatness, he might highlight what Iran’s regime has done to the Iranian people, or how Tehran has contributed to the near-collapse of the Lebanese state through its Hezbollah proxy.

Iran’s autocratic leaders understand U.S. politics much better than Trump understands them. They see what he’s doing. They see the polls. The rest of the world doesn’t hear from everyday Iranians, but the Islamic Republic’s leaders pore over U.S. media. They know the war is unpopular. They also know that Trump’s sanity is being openly questioned even by his own long-time supporters. They are convinced time is on their side.

Trump is trying to achieve two things with his blockade. His main objective is to push Iran into negotiating with more flexibility. The talks in Pakistan lasted less than 24 hours. They are likely to reconvene because neither side wants fighting to restart.

His anti-blockade blockade is meant to inflict a high cost on Iran for interfering with free traffic, and it manages to do it without resorting to the destruction of Iran’s oil infrastructure. Iran is losing $435 million a day if it cannot export oil, according to estimates. Crucially, almost all of Iran’s oil exports go to China, so the U.S. blockade – which does not interfere with ships that avoid Iran’s ports or are unconnected with Iran – creates enormous pressure on Beijing to lean on Iran.

The twin blockades are imposing economic and political costs on both sides. It’s a geopolitical game of chicken to see which side can endure longer.

To reopen Hormuz, Trump could have chosen to start bombing again or to put boots on the ground, launching a partial invasion to take control of the land adjacent to the strait. The option he chose is risky. Iran has other cards to play. But the other choices were at least as dangerous, and doing nothing, allowing Iran to establish permanent control of the strait, was the most dangerous option. The radical revolutionary regime could blackmail its neighbors and others on policies it dislikes.

Trump’s blockade is not a crazy idea.

The two sides are still far apart. The U.S. is reportedly demanding a 20-year moratorium on enrichment, the surrender of uranium stocks, and an end to support for international proxy militias. Iran is said to have countered with a 5-year offer. No one is talking about ballistic missiles any more. And regime change has apparently been left to spy agencies and the Iranian people.

It’s mind-boggling to see the U.S. president sabotaging himself by picking fights around the globe. I’ve been watching this war from across the ocean, most recently from Italy, where Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, a right-wing ideological ally of Trump’s, just became the latest target of his insults, alongside the Pope.

Any other U.S. president, one named Obama or Bush, Clinton or Reagan, would have rallied the international community to take on what is an international problem. They would have explained to the American public that this is a fundamental problem, whose solution will unfortunately raise prices at the pump. But Trump is busy explaining his bizarre posts.

Is it any wonder few give the current President of the United States the benefit of the doubt during a pivotal moment in world history?

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