INSIGHT by Frida Ghitis

INSIGHT by Frida Ghitis

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Jeanney Kutner's avatar
Jeanney Kutner
1d

It’s as though everyone and everything has become his enemies. He is treating allies the same way he treats journalists- and there’s no one pushing back.

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Carol Sundahl's avatar
Carol Sundahl
15h

Is Natalie Harp running this country now?

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