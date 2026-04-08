Valiasr Square, Tehran on April 6, 2026. (Photo Atta Kennare/AFP)

On Tuesday night, as the clock ticked down to the hour when President Donald Trump threatened that “a whole civilization will die,” Trump announced that the U.S. and Iran had agreed to a two-week ceasefire, as predicted. The world exhaled. Many had believed Trump was considering using a nuclear weapon to settle the war he was having trouble winning.

Not surprisingly, Trump declared he had won a “total and complete victory. One hundred percent. No question about it.”

Iran’s over-the-top claims that the U.S. suffered a crushing defeat are equally absurd. The Islamic Republic has been badly wounded. At best, both claims are premature.

Negotiations are expected to begin on Friday in Islamabad, on the basis of an Iranian 10-point plan that Trump described as “workable.” The deal calls for just 15 days of negotiations, which could be extended.

If the outcome of the talks looks anything like Iran’s proposal, Trump and the United States will have most definitely not won the war. In fact, that plan would leave Iran with a potent new weapon, its ability to control traffic across the Strait of Hormuz at will and extort billions of dollars from its neighbors and others, among other deeply troubling gains.

We shouldn’t minimize Iran’s losses. The Islamic Republic’s military infrastructure has been crushed and the former top military and strategic echelon is dead. It will take years to rebuild. But that in no way diminishes the fact that Iran’s plan, described positively by Trump, would leave the Middle East and the world less safe and less stable, with the prospect of more fighting ahead.

Iran demands that it be allowed to enrich uranium, that the U.S. withdraw all its forces from the Middle East, lift all sanctions against it and release all its frozen assets. It also requires that Israel stop attacking its proxies, groups such as Hezbollah openly committed to Israel’s destruction, and of course, it maintains that it must retain control of Hormuz, an international waterway through which navigation is supposed to be unrestricted.

The ability to choke off traffic is a powerful weapon, and one more practical than a nuclear one. It is not powerful enough to wipe a country off the map, but, unlike nukes, it can actually be used, calibrated to achieve political and strategic objectives, as we have seen.

Obviously, this is Iran’s opening negotiating position. But it is so far from the U.S. demands and from what should be acceptable to the U.S. and to Iran’s neighbors, not to mention Israel, that it was curious to hear Trump say that “Almost all the various points of past contention have been agreed to.” The two sides, unless Trump has dramatically changed positions, remain colossally far apart.

If talks break down, the war could resume, but it’s more likely that an armistice would create a new status quo, with perennially high tensions and grave unresolved disputes. The U.S. would remain on permanent alert in the region, Israel at low-grade war with its mortal enemy, and Iran’s Arab neighbors in a new and complicated across-the-Gulf faceoff with a regime that launched destructive salvoes against them, could do so again, and has built an illegal, de facto checkpoint that could cripple their economy.

Either way, expect some oil-rich Gulf monarchies to rush toward a new infrastructure project: an alternative to the Strait of Hormuz in the form of a new pipeline or pipelines bypassing both the Persian Gulf and the Red Sea, cutting through the desert, perhaps into the Mediterranean Sea, and even reaching the new outlet in Israel.

That, however, would be a costly, long-term project.

The immediate issue are the talks in Pakistan. After that, there’s the matter of internal dynamics in the Islamic Republic. The country has paid a very high price for the regime’s decades-long quest to build nuclear weapons, expand its ballistic missile program, and sponsor proxy militias that spread terror in the region and beyond.

It is clear that the regime — the world’s top sponsor of terrorism, a threat to its own people and its neighbors — has survived. But even if it emerges with that powerful new weapon at Hormuz and gushing new sources of revenue, this has been a harrowing experience. We cannot dismiss the possibility of an internal fracture; that someone with power will question the wisdom of the leadership and decide it’s time for Iran to change course. Genuine regime change could materialize. That’s clearly a long shot, but it’s far from impossible after such a traumatic time.

Wars tend to change the course of history. That’s why I wrote earlier that we won’t know the full outcome of this war until several months after the guns fall silent.

For now, the outcome of this war can only be deeply demoralizing for the Iranian people.

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As for the United States, the country will pay a high reputational price for Trump’s irresponsible rhetoric during the war. His early bluster -- declaring that “There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!” followed by a demand that he be the one to choose Iran’s next supreme leader, in the mode of his Venezuela operation -- only make the climbdown more embarrassing.

Trump post on March 6, 2026

But what most deeply harmed the U.S. standing in the world came later. Trump’s angry, desperate- sounding post, “Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell” threatening to send Iran back to the stone age, describing what would amount to war crimes, followed by the threat to destroy the Iranian civilization, which sounded like the definition of genocide, had many in the U.S. and elsewhere saying there is something deeply wrong with the U.S. president, and prompting calls for Trump to be removed from office via the 25th amendment.

Trump post on April 5, 2026. Experts said it suggested war crimes.

Trump post April 7. The threatened action meets the definition of genocide.

I have been watching this war from overseas, and the reaction is something more insidious than shock. Europeans, America’s allies, view the U.S. as a country led by an unhinged, dangerous man. They are not impressed. They are revolted. Even far-right parties that aligned with MAGA have been turning away.

Trump’s fans will argue this was all a tactical, coldly calculated strategy by the president to pressure Iran into surrender. But sounding like a bond villain threatening to unleash nuclear weapons doesn’t make the United States sound strong. It makes it sound menacing and untrustworthy.

The U.S. has derived power from embodying the values of freedom and democracy that so many around the world aspire to. Trump’s rhetoric during this conflict has thrown a dark stain on that glow.

If the Pakistan talks produce an agreement that removes Iran’s highly enriched uranium, prevents Iran from building a nuclear weapon, sharply restricts its missile production, and asserts the right of free navigation across Hormuz, the war may have achieved some measure of stability in the region. Otherwise, it will have made a major conflagration less likely in the near term, but will once again kick the problem into the future, while leaving the world even more unstable.

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