INSIGHT by Frida Ghitis

INSIGHT by Frida Ghitis

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Victor Ratner's avatar
Victor Ratner
2d

Kudos, Frida. On the dot. I can’t really see how further mayhem will be deterred by these talks, though. Seems more like a holiday from the war to recharge batteries

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Fatima Abo Alasrar's avatar
Fatima Abo Alasrar
2d

This is a great piece for its clarity and direction. Very perceptive as usual.

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