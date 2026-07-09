Explosions in Bandar Abbas, Iran, as U.S. launched strikes following Iranian attacks on commercial ships trying to cross the Strait of Hormuz.

It wasn’t very long ago that President Trump was heaping praise on the men running the government of Iran. He called them, “rational, smart and strong,” and said he’d be “honored” to meet with the new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei.

That has all changed now.

Speaking at a NATO summit in Ankara on Wednesday, he called them “scum.”

“They’re scum. You know what scum is? They’re scum. They’re sick people. They’re led by sick people. And, uh, they’re vicious, violent people. And if they had a nuclear weapon, they’d use it. As far as I’m concerned, it’s over.”

And more:

“They’re liars. They’re cheats. They’re sick people. They’ve hurt their people. They killed 54,000 people as of now that were protesting. You know, when people say, ‘How come they haven’t taken over?’ They can’t take over because they’re dead.”

His “it’s over” referred to talks stemming from the Memorandum of Understanding negotiated with Iran by Vice President JD Vance, which is supposed to produce a lasting peace deal in 60 days. Vance had said it could “fundamentally transform” the U.S. relationship with the Islamic Republic. Now Trump has decided he no longer trusts the regime, and both Iran and the U.S. have resumed fighting.

Is anyone surprised? Is this really the end of the ceasefire and the beginning of open warfare? The answer is an unqualified no on both counts.

The Islamabad Memorandum, as the MOU is formally known, is a dismal document. It’s filled with contradictions and vagueness that all but guaranteed the resumption of hostilities. The MOU created such problems for the U.S. and its Middle Eastern allies -- notably Lebanon -- that U.S. officials had to rush to correct them as much as possible. (More on Lebanon in a moment.)

Despite his vitriolic language, Trump is likely to restart a ceasefire, perhaps not the same MOU, for the same reasons that he accepted it in the first place. As Trump spoke, the stock market slumped and oil prices soared. The political repercussions of a war that was poorly planned and disastrously managed by the administration have not suddenly disappeared: The clock is ticking toward midterm elections. The war is too risky for him and the Iranians know it.

Perhaps Trump is surprised to discover that Iran was not about to relinquish control of the Strait of Hormuz. The MOU’s language suggested some “administrative” role for Tehran, which the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps took to mean Iran remains in control of what used to be a maritime passage free to international navigation. Maybe Trump and Vance thought that Iran would allow free transit once the U.S. waived sanctions on its oil exports, as it astonishingly did just after signing the MOU, already allowing billions of dollars to flow into Iranian coffers.

Trump may have thought that the promise of an additional $300 billion, an astonishing sum, would keep Iran and the IRGC in line. But what the president doesn’t seem to grasp is that, even if Iran is in desperate need of money, it wants power more than anything. That’s why it has been shooting at oil tankers that try to cross the Strait of Hormuz without its permission.

Iran now views control of the Strait of Hormuz much as it does its nuclear program: it is a weapon that can help it survive foreign efforts to topple the regime. In fact, it was its closure of Hormuz that led Trump to stop the war.

In the past few days, after Iran stepped up attacks on ships crossing the strait, the U.S. started firing back. The administration wisely suspended the waivers that had already started bringing in cash from oil sales, much of it going to the IRGC according to Iranian law; cash that the IRGC will use to rearm and resupply its proxies around the region.

Unless the Pentagon and the White House can come up with a way to pry Hormuz open against Iran’s wishes – a daunting, perhaps impossible challenge without using ground troops -- the war will mark a clear victory for Iran, and a loss not only for the U.S. but for oil-rich U.S. allies in the Gulf region. They will have to kowtow to Iran in order to export most of their crude, at least until they can build up their alternative pipeline routes.

But it was the MOU’s first clause, about Lebanon, that was arguably the most scandalous. The U.S. signed on to a call for an end to the fighting between Hezbollah and Israel in Lebanon -- neither of which had a seat at the table. The language not only protected Hezbollah, the Iran-allied militia that has all but taken Lebanon hostage, but cemented Iran’s role in a country that has been demanding Tehran leave it alone.

That U.S. concession didn’t just go against the wishes of the Lebanese government. It also contradicted efforts spearheaded by Secretary of State Marco Rubio to find a way for the Lebanese government to disarm Hezbollah, regain control of the country, and ultimately make peace with Israel.

Rushing to undo the damage from Vance’s handiwork, Rubio intensified talks between Israel and the elected government of Lebanon. It was an almost surreal sight: the State Department helping negotiate an agreement that would contradict a deal negotiated by the vice president and just signed by the president.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio looks on as Israeli, Lebanese and U.S. officials sign the Trilateral Framework. (Photo: AP/Kevin Wolf)

The result was striking. On June 26, Lebanon, Israel and the United States signed the Trilateral Framework. Its first clause has potentially historic ramifications:

“Israel and Lebanon affirm the right of each state to exist in peace, and their mutual desire to live in security as neighboring sovereign states. Israel and Lebanon hereby declare their intent to conclusively end the conflict, address its underlying causes, and to therewith formally conclude any state of war between them.”

The idea is that, as Hezbollah’s weapons are removed from parts of Lebanese territory, Israel --- which reaffirms that it has no territorial ambitions in Lebanon other than stopping Hezbollah’s attacks -- will withdraw its forces from Lebanon.

Undoubtedly, the plan faces massive obstacles. But it remains a notable sign of the shared goal of achieving peace in the region. It is a goal that is opposed by Iran and its allies.

Incredibly, the MOU that Trump now says is “over” aligned with the Iranian position on Lebanon, creating yet another contradiction in U.S. foreign policy stemming from the deal with Iran.

It’s hardly surprising that Iran and the U.S. are fighting again. Rather than creating a new relationship between the two governments, the war has strengthened an enemy of the United States. The memorandum that established the ceasefire did absolutely nothing to resolve their differences. Trump is likely to seek another ceasefire, perhaps forgetting he has just called Iran’s negotiators “scum.” And the 60 days of talks envisioned in the MOU will come and go without a deal.

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