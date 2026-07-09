INSIGHT by Frida Ghitis

INSIGHT by Frida Ghitis

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Jeanney Kutner's avatar
Jeanney Kutner
16h

If only we had real, experienced negotiators

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Steven N's avatar
Steven N
4h

Excellent summary of where we are and are going. What an unfortunate missed opportunity which could have removed not just a nuclear threat but also the world’s most prolific sponsor of terror. Our chances of success would have been significantly enhanced with even a modest amount of effort in building bipartisan political and popular support and international cooperation. Simply put, Trump blew it and now can’t find the exit. We’ll all pay a heavy price for his incompetence especially the Iranian people and the other countries in the region.

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