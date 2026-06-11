INSIGHT by Frida Ghitis

INSIGHT by Frida Ghitis

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Steven N's avatar
Steven N
4h

Excellent analysis, as usual. Trump’s inability to not say exactly what he’s thinking is providing the Iranians everything they need to continue this war that by all accounts they are actually losing. His team and certainly the Israelis must be beyond frustrated behind closed doors.

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