An orthodox Israeli Jew looks at an Iranian missile crashed into the ground in the West Bank on June 8, 2026. (Photo: Reuters)

It was almost as if Iranian leaders wanted to unmask the hypocrisy. On Monday, barely 24 hours after they fired ballistic missiles at Israel, prompting Trump to demand that Israel refrain from striking back, Tehran went after U.S. forces, shooting down an American helicopter, which led Trump to declare it was a “necessity” to retaliate.

The contrast is inescapable, and it highlights the president’s transparent desperation to get a deal to end the war -- an eagerness that is not reciprocated by the Islamic Republic.

From the start of this conflict, Trump has managed the war very publicly, to the detriment of the campaign. That happened last Sunday, when Iran fired nearly a dozen missiles at Israel, in defense of its Lebanese proxy Hezbollah. Israel had just struck Hezbollah strongholds in the south of Beirut after Hezbollah fired at Israeli targets in northern Israel.

Before the Iranian missiles’ smoke had cleared, Trump announced his plans to slam the brakes on Israel’s response with instructions for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He told Axios, informing everyone – including Iran -- “I am going to call Bibi right now and tell him not to retaliate.” Later, he told the Financial Times, “I call the shots. [Netanyahu] doesn’t call the shots.”

If the Iranians had calculated that Trump, anxious for a deal, would try to tie Israel’s hands, it appears they were right.

By then, however, Israeli security officials and Netanyahu’s political rivals were shouting from the rooftops that a sovereign nation cannot allow another country to attack it and then ignore it; that Israel couldn’t permit Iran to essentially give Hezbollah protection when it struck Israel. Netanyahu decided to hit Iran, but with a limited response.

The next day, Iranian leaders took another gamble, perhaps expecting that a strike against U.S. targets would raise the pressure on the president to make a deal, securing for Iran more favorable terms. So, on Monday, they shot down a U.S. Apache helicopter. The two pilots were rescued, uninjured. But they could have been killed by Iran. It was a risky move.

Their calculus, however, was an embarrassment for the president. The Washington Post’s editorial board argued that Trump risked forfeiting the considerable achievements from degrading Iran’s military power because,

“Trump has seemed overly eager to negotiate a peace agreement to extract the U.S. from the war he started in February…Clearly the regime perceives that doves are ascendant inside the Trump administration.”

Whether or not one agrees with that assessment, the important point is that Iran may have agreed with it. Deterrence depends not on what a president intends, but on what adversaries believe he is willing to do.

When the Pentagon confirmed it was Iran that downed the chopper, Trump -- fresh from telling Israel to hold its fire -- posted on Truth Social: “…the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack.”

U.S. forces hit multiple targets in Iran, and Iran shot back in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan, again raising the stakes. But the U.S. sounded almost apologetic. Trump posted a clip from the 1990s TV show The West Wing from an episode entitled “A Proportional Response,” in which President Bartlet wrestles with how to react after a U.S. military plane was shot down.

The irony was difficult to miss. Where the liberal Bartlet considered his options before important moves and generally followed clear-eyed policies, almost always keeping his cool, Trump’s Iran war has been marked by very public oscillations in policy and an unclear strategy whose only consistency seems to be inconsistency.

He has alternated between shockingly apocalyptic threats and startling praise of Iran’s fanatical regime.

On April 7 he posted:

“A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will.”

In June, he explained away the failure to reach a deal in an otherwise astonishingly contentious interview with NBC’s Kristen Welker that ended in his walking out in a fury over questions on another topic. Speaking of negotiations with Iran he seemed to praise the regime.

“They’re strong, they’re proud, there are things they never thought they’d be doing that they’re going to have to do. They’ve got no choice, and it takes a little while.”

If those swings are disconcerting, so are his predictions of how long the war will last and how far a peace deal is.

On March 1, just after launching Operation Epic Fury, he said the war would last four to five weeks. A couple of weeks later, at an Oval Office meeting with Ireland’s leader, he said the war was “essentially” finished, with only two or three days remaining because Iran was supposedly all but defeated. A month later, he had called a ceasefire and was negotiating with the regime.

“Two or three days” predictions have come and gone, almost always met by denials by Iranian officials.

It’s doubtful this is part of an intricate art-of-the-deal negotiating tactic. More likely, it’s an effort to calm the public and the markets, attempting to ease spikes in oil prices and nosedives in financial markets. But the predictions, so far always wrong, only make the president lose credibility.

Now, Trump’s relentless declarations of imminent success have suddenly evaporated. At least for the moment. Trump announced that he was tired of waiting on Iran and on Wednesday evening the bombing resumed.

After the track record of the past 100 days, Trump’s contradictions, his hollow forecasts, and above all, his visible desperation to reach a deal — apparent in his effort to curb Israel’s response to a serious Iranian military strike — it won’t be easy to convince Tehran to make major concessions. The bombs are back, but the credibility won’t be easily rebuilt.

Share INSIGHT by Frida Ghitis

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