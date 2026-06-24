Vice President JD Vance at quadrilateral meetings between the U.S., Iran, Pakistan and Qatar at the Burgenstock luxury result near Lake Lucerne, Switzerland. (Photo: Nathan Howard/AFP)

If you thought President Trump’s preliminary agreement with Iran, the Memorandum of Understanding, offered reasons for concern, you should see how the negotiations are going. Item by item, the 14-point MOU looked like a complete disaster for the United States and its allies. The negotiations, led by Vice President JD Vance, look even worse.

If there’s one point of near-consensus around the world it’s that the MOU reads like a manifesto of concessions to Iran. Every one of the 14 points marks a retreat from the goals of the war and the parameters of long-standing U.S. policy. The document is meant to be a roadmap for an initial period of 60 days of negotiations, but it already provides Iran massive benefits, no matter what happens during the talks.

And in the talks, started last weekend at a luxury resort overlooking Lake Lucerne in Switzerland, Vance and the U.S. team are losing even more ground. Iranian regime veterans are running circles around Vance.

The results are embarrassing.

After a round of talks, Vance announced that Iran had agreed to allow United Nations nuclear inspections, declaring:

“This is probably what we're most excited about as Americans, the Iranians have agreed to invite IAEA inspectors back into their country…a major milestone for the American people.”

Trump was just as excited, posting on social media that Iran had “fully and completely agreed to highest level nuclear inspections long into the future (Infinity!)”

But Iran quickly denied any such deal. A foreign ministry spokesman insisted there were no plans for the UN’s IAEA inspectors to return.

In the MOU, Iran had “reaffirmed” that it would not pursue nuclear weapons. Trump appeared to think this was a great achievement, but Iran has been saying that since the 1970s, even as it worked to build the components of a nuclear weapon, playing cat-and-mouse with inspectors.

On Monday, before Iran had made any genuine concessions on the nuclear front – the central issue of the war – the U.S. Treasury Department formally allowed Iran to reap billions in oil sales, issuing waivers from U.S. sanctions for 60 days. Elliot Abrams, a special envoy for Iran during Trump’s first term, wondered aloud, “Why do we get just promises while they get billions?”

Iran’s national budget dictates that the military and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) receive one-third of oil revenues. The IRGC, designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the U.S., now has a tighter grip than ever on Iran. These waivers will make it even stronger.

Some Trump critics may take comfort in seeing what is undoubtedly a black mark for the president. But think again. Yes, this is bad for Trump, but it is also bad for the United States, for its allies, and for the world. This is no minor political skirmish. The future of Iran -- the world’s top sponsor of terrorism, a country that launched missiles at a dozen countries, a regime that just massacred more than 30,000 of its own people -- is at stake. And, so far, the wrong team is winning handily, preparing to become stronger as the result of this process.

Prominent Republicans, including Trump supporters, have been sounding the alarm.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tx) said “History teaches that giving billions of dollars to theocratic lunatics who want to murder us is not a good idea. I think the president is receiving some very poor advice on this deal.”

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La) called the deal the “worst foreign policy blunder in decades.”

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La), who has made folksiness his trademark, was asked if he thinks Iran will give up its nuclear ambitions. He replied, “Unless you were homeschooled by a day drinker, no one’s confident that Iran’s going to do anything.”

The influential conservative podcaster Ben Shapiro lambasted Vance, describing his behavior as humiliating:

“I’ve never seen a weaker performance from a Republican on the international stage.”

If anything can be salvaged from this agreement, Trump should replace Vance and find someone who knows how to negotiate with Iran. Vance is clearly in over his head. In answer to a reporter’s question about whether Iran’s foreign minister snubbed him when he entered the room and didn’t greet him, Vance replied, “I’ve spent a lot of time dealing with the Iranians over the last few months. Sometimes I find them extremely confusing as negotiators…but we feel like we’re making progress.”

The foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, also said negotiations are making progress. Of course he did. Iran appears to be winning on every front.

Trump insists that critics of the deal are “stupid” and the MOU has the makings of a great victory. But it’s worth reading the document to see reality.

None of the original goals of the war are being met – and it seems sadly apt that Trump signed the MOU at the Palace of Versailles, where the losers of World War I were forced to sign humiliating terms, sowing the seeds for another terrible war.

One after the other, the U.S., the world’s mightiest superpower, has let Iran gain ground in the negotiations. And why? For one very specific reason: Trump went to war without a plan for protecting the Strait of Hormuz. It’s so unconscionable that one can hardly fathom it. All the modern weaponry in the world could not win because a few small speedboats, some mines and drones sealed the waterway in violation of maritime laws, causing oil prices to rocket and creating political problems for Trump.

Instead of ending Iran’s support for proxy militias, the MOU and subsequent statements by the U.S. are defending Hezbollah, a step toward turning Lebanon into a de facto province of Iran, just after the president of Lebanon had pleaded with Iran to leave his country alone.

In a recent interview with CNN, Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun addressed the IRGC:

“It’s not your country, it’s our country... It’s not your job to interfere into our country.”

It was almost a plea to the U.S. when he added, “They [Iranians] are using Lebanon as a bargaining chip in their negotiation with the United States. It’s unacceptable.”

But the first item in Trump’s MOU mentions Lebanon three times, even though the Lebanese, and the Israelis who are fighting Hezbollah, had no role in negotiations.

Trump’s many promises to the Iranian people (HELP IS ON ITS WAY!) have vanished, replaced with the possibility of a stronger regime with normalized relations with the U.S.

Trump’s January message to Iranian protesters. “Help is on its way.” Now the US is negotiating with the regime, Vance says he’s looking to “transform our relationship.”

The goal of destroying Iran’s ballistic missile program has been replaced by Trump saying it’s “okay” for Iran to have missiles, just after Iran fired thousands of missiles against U.S. allies, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Israel and others.

The president has surrounded himself with people who will not tell him the truth. The Iran war was already a strategic failure, not just for him but for the United States, its allies, and millions of others around the world.

The shooting war is over, but the conflict continues at the negotiating table. Will U.S. negotiators manage to bring an end to Iran’s path to a nuclear weapon, its threats to its neighbors, interference in other countries, power over navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, its support for terrorist groups, its oppression of the Iranian people? At this moment, those goals seem out of reach. If Trump doesn’t course-correct, an even greater fiasco is on the way.

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