INSIGHT by Frida Ghitis

INSIGHT by Frida Ghitis

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shawn Howard AVDD's avatar
Shawn Howard AVDD
1d

Great round up of this smoking disaster Frida!! On your passage on the IAEA--no shortage of irony in this administration falling back on multilateral institutions when it's stuck in a morass! Restacking!!

Reply
Share
Jeanney Kutner's avatar
Jeanney Kutner
1d

Well that’s depressing.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Frida Ghitis · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture