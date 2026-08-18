Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman shakes hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shezbaz Sharif look on after signing the mutual defense pact. Mecca, Aug. 7, 2026. (Photo: Reuters)

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Just two days after the ink dried on a mutual defense agreement signed in Mecca on Aug. 7 by Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan, a Saudi refinery came under attack. Drones launched by Iran-backed Houthi militants in Yemen struck the facility, in the southwestern city of Jazan, causing a fire that Saudi authorities said was quickly extinguished.

It was the new trilateral alliance’s first test—one that, with no collective response forthcoming, cast early doubts about whether the pact would function as a new Sunni Muslim version of NATO.

On paper, the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement looks like a significant development. It brings together three regional powerhouses, each with its own strengths: Saudi Arabia is the Arab world’s richest economy, with added influence from its role as the guardian of Islam’s holiest sites; Turkey has NATO’s second-largest military after the United States; and Pakistan holds the Muslim world’s only nuclear arsenal.

If it were to function as a genuine military alliance, it would undoubtedly be a mighty one. Consider the combination: nuclear weapons (Pakistan), one of the world’s biggest, best-armed military forces (Turkey), and an oil-rich, influential Arab powerhouse (Saudi Arabia)