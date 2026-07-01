INSIGHT by Frida Ghitis

INSIGHT by Frida Ghitis

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Jeanney Kutner's avatar
Jeanney Kutner
1d

Finally, some good news!

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Carol Sundahl's avatar
Carol Sundahl
19h

"Once they are sent onto the battlefield, Russian fighters survive an average of 20 to 35 minutes." In WWII Red Army troops were shot by political officers if they tried to retreat. Is it happening again?

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