INSIGHT by Frida Ghitis

INSIGHT by Frida Ghitis

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Vicki Bliss's avatar
Vicki Bliss
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Thank you for writing this frightening exposé of the views and goals of the extreme Left. I find it terrifying. Personally, I will never support them, or go down that path of destruction.

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