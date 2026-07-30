INSIGHT by Frida Ghitis

INSIGHT by Frida Ghitis

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Carol Sundahl's avatar
Carol Sundahl
9h

"Those currently driving Tehran’s strategy are perpetuating war, risking continuing destruction of Iran’s infrastructure, creating enmity with neighbors and destroying the economy."

Those currently driving Trump's strategy are facing similar difficulties, as well as falling polls.

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