Protests in Tehran on Jan. 8, 2026. President Trump encourage Iranians to “Keep protesting,” saying “help is on its way!”

There is much about the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between the U.S. and Iran that represents a significant reversal in President Donald Trump’s long-held positions. But none of the changes in U.S. priorities is more dramatic than the one dealing with the aspirations of the Iranian people. The document, signed last week, simply ignores the promises Trump had made to them months earlier.

In the memorandum, Trump makes concessions that would have been unimaginable until recently. Most notably, it gives Iran significant economic benefits—including sanctions waivers that will allow it to sell oil on international markets—and does not preclude it from eventually controlling navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

But when it comes to democracy and human rights, the document is completely silent.

It’s a significant shift for a president who, as massive crowds of protesters took to the streets of Iranian cities in January, posted a powerful message of encouragement: “Iranian Patriots,” he wrote on Jan. 13,

“KEEP PROTESTING – TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!!…HELP IS ON ITS WAY.”

The heartening message invigorated protesters, who ended up crushed by the regime. Thousands of people were killed—as many as 30,000, by some estimates—and the regime added cruelty to the brutality by demanding payment from grieving relatives to retrieve their loved ones’ bodies.

Trump took note, telling Iranians