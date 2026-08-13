INSIGHT by Frida Ghitis

INSIGHT by Frida Ghitis

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Yarko Tymciurak's avatar
Yarko Tymciurak
1h

There’s a typo in the caption to the opening image (it’s correct in the body of your piece): Putin’s 1st presidential inauguration was in the year 2000 (not 2020).

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