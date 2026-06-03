INSIGHT by Frida Ghitis

INSIGHT by Frida Ghitis

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Vicki Bliss's avatar
Vicki Bliss
1d

Iran continues to call the shots. Trump/Hegseth incompétence blatently revealed. Everyone sees how strong Iran really is. Israel has been right all along: the IRGC must be destroyed. If not, things don’t just go back to the way they were, we leave in place a strengthened regime of enormous military capability to dominate/threaten the entire region, not only Israel. Plus Iran’s detractors face death at the hands of the regime. It’s hard to believe the USA elected a President so fully incapable of the job but here we are, and the world watches in disbelief, too.

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Maureen David's avatar
Maureen David
1d

Brilliant article, making this dangerous moment understandable and clear. And this, in the midst of craziness, domestically, in both the US and Israel. It feels as if everyday is a cliffhanger.

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