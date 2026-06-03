Left: Spontaneous celebrations erupt in Iran at news that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is dead. Right: Regime forces guard Tehran atop armored vehicles decorated with pictures of the new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei.

In the first hours of the U.S.-Israeli war against the Iranian regime, Iranian citizens were euphoric. When news spread that the despised supreme leader had been killed, huge crowds dared to risk their lives, taking to the streets of Tehran and other cities for raucous, exuberant celebrations.

Three months later, they are staying home, mulling over their new crushingly disappointing reality. The United States is negotiating with the same regime that massacred them by the tens of thousands in January. The regime looks even stronger than before, perhaps about to receive billions from the U.S., money it will use to strengthen its hold in Iran and across the region.

How did the war against that brutal regime go so badly off the rails? How did a campaign by the world’s most powerful military force, alongside the Middle East’s mightiest army, end up achieving none of its goals, instead leaving in place a dangerous foe that has promoted terrorism around the world and used its armed proxies to subjugate populations in Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen and elsewhere?

The conflict is about to end with Iran having obtained a new weapon: its ability to close off at will the Strait of Hormuz and cripple the global economy, while the U.S. has shown that a big spike in gas prices can force its leaders to retreat.

The story of this failed war is, above all, one of poor planning, disastrous domestic messaging, tactical impulsiveness, and overall ineptness at the highest level.

Recall the heady promises by President Trump at the start of the war: “When we are finished, take over your government,” he told the Iranian people. “Now is the time to seize control of your destiny.”

If he sounded like the war’s objective was to topple the regime, in reality, however, the goals were never clear. Most statements declared that the aim was to eliminate Iran’s near-weapons-grade nuclear material and dismantle the nuclear program. Also mentioned frequently was destroying Iran’s huge stock of ballistic missiles, which were protecting the nuclear facilities and would make a future nuclear weapons program impossible to destroy. Then there was the objective of crushing Iran’s ability to sustain its network of proxies, designed to encircle and ultimately destroy Israel, while expanding Iran’s power across the region.

None of the goals had been achieved when Trump declared a ceasefire on April 7.

As I explained here, the closure of Hormuz, long threatened, shouldn’t have caught the U.S. unprepared. Iran’s de facto blockade, mishandled in Washington, shifted the course of the war.

As soon as the bombing campaign started, Iran moved to stop traffic across the Strait. Crude oil prices nearly doubled, and gasoline prices in the U.S. shot up about 50 percent. Trump administration officials responded to plunging support for the war with an almost inconceivably absurd communications strategy. Rather than making the case for why they thought this war was worth fighting, why they believed high gas prices in their view amounted to a sacrifice Americans should endure temporarily for a worthy cause, instead of a logical, persuasive message, they created sophomoric video-game-style productions, with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth bragging about fighting with “no stupid rules of engagement,” with “maximum lethality.”

Ineffective messaging, however, was far from the only problem.

According to Tamir Hayman, the former head of Israel military intelligence, the U.S. and Israeli militaries “entered the campaign amid a lack of coherence between the political leader’s vision and the military plan.” Military leaders had explained that bombing alone would not produce regime change.

Still, intelligence services had a plan to topple the regime. It all fell apart. Hayman said the deployment of Kurdish fighters was the key step that would have triggered a planned sequence of events. An incursion of Kurdish fighters into Iran would destabilize the regime and “create the conditions for a new moderate government.” It all hinged on the Kurds.

But then, abruptly, Trump cancelled the Kurdish plan.

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Hayman told PBS’s Margaret Brennan that the plan came apart after Trump’s decision to scrap that element of the operation, probably because Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan “considered the Kurds as a threat to the stability of Turkey….and backing the Kurds goes against the interest of Turkey.” That essentially put a stop to the sequence of events that was meant to lead to a successful overthrow of the regime.

Would the plan have worked? Maybe not. We’ll never know. What we do know is that such a key element in such an important war should have been thought out carefully, not suddenly cancelled at the last moment.

The lack of preparation was evident also when Trump appealed to U.S. allies to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz. After disparaging and threatening NATO allies, it’s hardly surprising that European countries — not consulted about the war and trying to pick up the slack in Ukraine after the U.S. stopped helping — would have been inclined to lend a hand to this U.S. administration.

Hayman had another interesting tidbit in his PBS interview. It’s hardly a secret that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wanted to persuade Trump to join in a campaign against Iran. But according to Hayman, the timing of the war came from Trump, not Netanyahu:

“Trump surprised the Israelis out of nowhere and said he would strike Iran. Trump sort of shuffled the deck when he surprised Israel with his willingness to attack Iran. That led to Israeli planning, American motivation and February 28,” the day the war began.

The president was ready to act, expecting a swift victory, emboldened by his lightning capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Perhaps a more thoughtful lead-up to the war would have led to a more coherent, better prepared effort.

The Iranians also managed to respond effectively to the onslaught. Even as their supreme leader and the top commanders were killed, they managed to decentralize their operations, secure the Strait of Hormuz, and attack their neighbors. And as the U.S.-Israeli plan unraveled, they named a successor to the supreme leader, managing to keep the regime in place -- enough to convince themselves they had won the war and make negotiations much tougher.

As Trump continues bargaining with Iran, the precise outlines of a deal remain hazy. But the danger going forward is not abstract. Iran exits this war knowing that America can be stopped by gas prices, that its proxies survived intact, and that a successor supreme leader is already in place. For the Iranian people, who risked their lives in the streets believing liberation was finally at hand, the betrayal is total. For the rest of the world, the lesson is grimmer still: the regime that couldn’t be toppled is now stronger, battle-hardened, and unafraid.

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