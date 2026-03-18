How the Iran War is Giving Zelenskyy Cards

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript521How the Iran War is Giving Zelenskyy CardsA recording from Frida Ghitis and Luke Johnson's live videoFrida Ghitis and Luke JohnsonMar 18, 2026521ShareTranscriptGet more from Frida Ghitis in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksINSIGHT by Frida GhitisSubscribeAuthorsFrida GhitisLuke JohnsonWrites Public Sphere SubscribeRecent PostsJeffrey Epstein & the World 🌍Feb 19 • Frida Ghitis and Elmira BayrasliOn Venezuela with Frida Ghitis & Elmira BayrasliJan 4 • Frida Ghitis and Elmira Bayrasli