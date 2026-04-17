Peter Magyar celebrates with his euphoric supporters the landslide victory of Tisza over Viktor Orban’s Fidesz. (Photo: Reuters)

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It didn’t take long after the polls closed in Hungary last Sunday for reality to set in. Hungarian voters had dealt a crushing blow to far-right Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the self-described “illiberal democrat,” and his Fidesz Party, bringing an end to their 16 years of consecutive rule. The overwhelming victory by Peter Magyar’s Tisza party shocked not only Orban’s supporters at home, but also many of his admirers around the world, including U.S. President Donald Trump, who had dispatched Vice President JD Vance to campaign with Orban in Budapest just days before the election.

Orban had become the poster child for the rising global tide of right-wing nationalist populism, so some have interpreted his downfall to mean the trend has peaked. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz captured this sentiment when he said the election results had sent “a clear signal against right-wing populism worldwide” that showed “the pendulum is swinging back.”

But is it? That depends partly on whether opponents of far-right figures in other countries can glean the right takeaways.

Over the course of his four terms in office since 2010, Orban systematically dismantled liberal democratic institutions, developing an illiberal playbook that was later followed by other populists. He pioneered the modern version of an old strategy: stoking fears in the electorate by scapegoating immigrants and bureaucrats, and then reshaping the rules to create an uneven playing field for the opposition in subsequent contests, while steadily discarding checks and balances.

[Video: After winning the election, and finally being allowed back on state TV, Hungary’s prime minister-elect Magyar calmly, devastatingly, tells the editor that its days as a propaganda machine for Viktor Orban are ending.]

As I wrote in October, it all took an ironic twist: Just as Orban wrote the playbook for the success of the far right, his political rival’s success could provide a blueprint for defeating it.

For Democratic activists in the U.S. hoping to push back against Trump and his MAGA movement, there are lessons to be drawn from a clear-eyed examination of Hungary’s experience—lessons that at least some Democrats are likely to resist.

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