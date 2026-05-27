Trump ringing the opening bell at New York Stock Exchange (Photo: ALAMY)

Is there anything at all that could break President Donald Trump’s ironclad hold on the Republican Party, and hence his ability to behave with impunity? His MAGA base has seemed willing to forgive everything, and elected Republicans who have challenged him have paid the price in GOP primaries. And yet, looking around the world at the fate of other leaders who stretched the bounds, it is clear that Trump has one area of maximum vulnerability: Corruption.

The fact that Trump has used the office of the presidency to enrich himself is well documented. But new information is coming to light that could change the political impact of his corruption.

You may think I’m referring to the jaw-dropping deal the Department of Justice announced with Trump to settle his lawsuit against the IRS over the leaking of his tax returns. The agreement stops all audits and potential penalties for Trump and his family’s previous possible misdeeds forever. It also creates what amounts to a $1.8 billion slush fund to compensate Trump supporters who were supposedly victims of the Biden administration’s “weaponization” of the judiciary. The fund’s beneficiaries would likely include the Jan. 6 rioters who tried to halt Congress’ certification of Biden’s 2020 election victory.

The head of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, Donald Sherman, called it “one of the single most corrupt acts in American history.”

Agreement in which Trump’s former personal lawyer, AG Todd Blanche, FOREVER barrs Trump, his family and his businesses from IRS audits, appeals, fines, etc.

But I don’t think that shocking bit of self-dealing alone is the one that will tip the balance, even if Trump’s hand-picked acting Attorney General, trying to convince the president to appoint him permanently, agreed to give his boss a gift so extravagantly valuable that multiple elected Republicans dared to criticize it.

A few days before the announcement, Trump released a list of his recent stock transactions. He did it because ethics rules require it. The details are jaw-dropping; open proof of high-level corruption of breathtaking brazenness.

The document, which covers only the first three months of this year, lists more than 3,600 transactions worth a total of between $220 million and $750 million. (The wide range is because trades are categorized in value bands rather than specific amounts.)

Trump’s trading alone is not proof of any criminal wrongdoing: As president, he is exempt from federal conflict-of-interest statutes. And his family business says his portfolio is handled by third-party brokers who have “sole and exclusive” authority to make investment decisions on Trump’s behalf. But as ethics experts have pointed out, even Trump’s knowledge of what stocks he owns is problematic, because it could impact policy decisions that he is supposed to be making in the public interest.

Under Trump, the federal government has been investing in companies that do business with the president’s children, and Trump’s son-in-law has been negotiating on behalf of the U.S. with the same countries he solicits for investments in his private firm. The conflicts of interest jump off the page.

Trump’s support among Republican voters has proven to be remarkably resilient, as demonstrated by the outcome of recent GOP primary elections, in which the candidates he endorsed performed well. But as recent experience in other countries has demonstrated, unchecked corruption can become a critical vulnerability.

Consider the fall of one of MAGA’s heroes, Hungary’s Viktor Orban. After 16 consecutive years as prime minister, the nationalist right-wing icon was defeated last month by Peter Magyar, an erstwhile ally. Magyar centered his successful campaign on corruption, highlighting for voters how Orban’s looting of public coffers had not only benefited himself and his cronies, but more importantly had undermined crucial government services and voters’ standards of living.

As Orban and others discovered, there is a limit to what the public will tolerate, especially when corruption scandals and self-enrichment come at a time of economic hardship.

Corruption at the highest levels of government has an emotional impact on voters that can generate enormous political consequences, especially when economic conditions deteriorate. That’s why Trump’s crashing approval numbers — with 70% disapproval — are a flashing red sign for him.

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In Sri Lanka in 2022, mass street protests over an economic collapse driven in part by the corruption of the ruling Rajapaksa dynasty forced the Rajapaksa brothers—the country’s president and prime minister at the time—into exile.

In Guatemala the following year, Bernardo Arevalo centered his presidential campaign on fighting endemic corruption among the country’s ruling class, winning the election despite massive obstacles erected in his path.

And in South Africa in 2024, the ruling African National Congress party lost its majority and was forced to enter into a coalition government for the first time in the post-Apartheid era due to voter frustration with its entrenched system of patronage and graft.

There are dozens of other examples where popular politicians and parties, many of them deeply rooted and seemingly enjoying strong popular support, fell after brazen corruption finally ignited the rage of voters.

In the United States, the Democratic Party is planning to make corruption a central focus in this year’s midterm elections, and likely in 2028 as well. It’s not hard to see why: conflicts of interest have become routine under Trump, as his stock-trading disclosure shows. Enterprising journalists have cross-checked some of the stock transactions with Trump’s calendar, his speeches and his actions. The results are damning.

The examples are unending. A few days before his administration granted Nvidia permission to sell advanced microchips to China, Trump bought $500,000 in Nvidia stock. Lucky timing?

More remarkable timing came when Trump—or whoever manages his portfolio—bought stock in Thermo Fisher Scientific over several weeks, including on March 11, the day he visited the company and praised the medical supply company to White House reporters. And on March 26, a day after shares of Micron stock were purchased in his account, he phoned into a live Fox News broadcast, saying, “I just left the head of Micron. It’s one of the hottest companies.”

In April, after Trump bought stock in Palantir Technologies, a company that has massive contracts with the Pentagon, he promoted the firm on social media, even using the stock’s ticker symbol: “Palantir Technologies (PLTR),” he wrote, “has proven to have great warfighting capabilities and equipment.”

In the middle of the battle between Paramount Skydance and Netflix for control of Warner Bros. Discovery—a merger on which federal government regulators will have the last word—Trump made multiple stock trades in all three players.

These have not been scattered, occasional trades or random public mentions of the companies that he owns stock in. Trump has systematically tried to boost the fortunes of these companies, many of which happen to be in a position to benefit from his administration’s policies.

Also noteworthy is the increasingly frenetic pace of Trump’s stock transactions, far above his activity in the previous quarter. In fact, the sheer number of buy and sell orders has left Wall Street analysts baffled. The filing lists 3,700 transactions over three months, or about 40 per day.

To say this is unprecedented doesn’t begin to describe just how anomalous it is. Trump’s predecessors put their assets in blind trusts. They took steps to make sure there wasn’t even an appearance of a conflict of interest. Trump refused to do that, leaving his family business, the Trump Organization, in the hands of his sons, but with no meaningful provisions to ensure he is not involved in the decisions they make.

Eric Trump, the president’s son who nominally heads the Trump Organization, also traveled to China with the elder Trump this month. He has been conducting private business around the world, often alongside his father on official visits. Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, is one of the envoys tasked with negotiating an end to the Iran war, even as Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates invest billions of dollars in his private fund.

Despite the blatant corruption, Trump’s disclosures didn’t trigger a massive wave of popular outrage, or even major headlines. To a large degree, the public has grown accustomed to endless ethics scandals under Trump, beginning in his first term.

The experience of other countries around the world suggests that to reach a tipping point, corruption must be highly visible and easily understood. And it must come amid worsening economic conditions. Trump’s latest stock-trading disclosure goes a long way toward meeting the first of those requirements, while higher gas prices due to the Iran war are beginning to call attention to the second one. With the midterm elections just months away, Trump looks more vulnerable than ever.

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This is a version of my weekly column at World Politics Review. WPR is welcoming readers of INSIGHT by Frida Ghitis with a special rate.