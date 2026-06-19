Breaking Down Trump’s Iran Deal and Ukraine’s Daring Attack on Moscow

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript631Breaking Down Trump’s Iran Deal and Ukraine’s Daring Attack on MoscowA recording from Frida Ghitis and Luke Johnson's live videoFrida Ghitis and Luke JohnsonJun 19, 2026631ShareTranscriptGet more from Frida Ghitis in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksINSIGHT by Frida GhitisSubscribeAuthorsFrida GhitisLuke JohnsonRecent PostsHow the Iran War is Giving Zelenskyy CardsMar 18 • Frida Ghitis and Luke JohnsonJeffrey Epstein & the World 🌍Feb 19 • Frida Ghitis and Elmira BayrasliOn Venezuela with Frida Ghitis & Elmira BayrasliJan 4 • Frida Ghitis and Elmira Bayrasli