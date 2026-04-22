INSIGHT by Frida Ghitis

INSIGHT by Frida Ghitis

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Jeanney Kutner's avatar
Jeanney Kutner
14h

🤷‍♀️ it’s a balagan

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1 reply by Frida Ghitis
Carol Sundahl's avatar
Carol Sundahl
11h

"(Obviously, they are all men.)"

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